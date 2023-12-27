Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley slammed after racist Instagram caption

The RHOBH Housewife, Dorit Kemsley, is being called out for being tone-deaf on the reality show and on her social media. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

Dorit Kemsley joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills back in 2016 during Season 7 of the reality show, since then she has stayed on the show as the main Housewife.

Season 13 of the widely loved reality show aired on October 2023 where Dorit was seen making tone-deaf comments toward cast member Garcelle Beauvais.

The harsh backlash comes after the Housewife expressed similar racist sentiments in her Instagram caption as well. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Sasha Belle joined in with the public and expressed disappointment with the Housewife’s behavior.

Dorit Kemsley wrote an insensitive Instagram caption

During Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit claimed that she was being ‘attacked’ by co-star Garcelle Beauvais. Other fellow Housewives, especially Erika Jayne, stood up to Dorit and tried to educate her on the ‘angry Black woman trope’.

Dorit was made to understand the problematic and racist history behind claims such as being ‘attacked’ by a Black friend in your circle. The RHOBH Housewives expressed that Droit’s cultural insensitivity made her look like she ‘lives in a bubble’.

On the show, Droit put an end to the argument by saying that she felt ‘educated’ after the clash. However, the reality star wrote another racially inappropriate caption in an Instagram post on December 21.

She wrote, “happily living in my bubble” with a hashtag of RHOBH. This led to Dorit being heavily canceled and being called out for racist microaggression. One fan wrote: “Respectfully – This comes across as tone deaf, but worse, not caring that you’re tone deaf.”

Yet another commented: “It’s giving white victim syndrome.”

