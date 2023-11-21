RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais says she doesn’t “trust” the cast around her sons

Garcelle Beauvais of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills expressed to the cast that she doesn’t “trust” them around her three sons.

Though housewives learn to grow close with each other, sometimes the friendship just never lands.

Perhaps the women are able to make it work on screen as well as they can, but for RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais, she gave no hesitation in a previous episode when voicing her concern for her sons and the women’s relationship with them.

Having already crossed the same bridge with Erika Jayne, this time, it was Dorit Kemsley on the receiving end of Beauvais’ wrath.

Garcelle Beauvais told Dorit Kemsley she felt her sons were “disregarded”

Garcelle Beauvais is no stranger to expressing herself, and when it involves her three sons, Jax, 16, Jaid, 16, and Oliver, 32 — her claws come out.

So when Beauvais felt that Dorit Kemsley didn’t stand up for her two youngest sons Jax and Jaid when Erika Jayne used the “f word” with them, she took it pretty personally.

And in a recent RHOBH episode, Beauvais finally voiced her feelings with the women, saying, “I don’t know if I trust you guys when it comes to my family.”

Kemsley followed up by saying, “To say that this group, all of you, who are all moms, ‘I don’t trust that you guys are genuine when it comes to my kids and I need to protect my kids,’ is hurtful.”

Beauvais eventually ended up walking away from the conversation. However, in a preview from an upcoming episode, Beauvais and Kemsley try to hash out their differences.

In their follow-up convo, Beauvais made sure to say that Kemsley made her feel that her kids were “disregarded.” The clip ends without a response from Kemsley, but that doesn’t mean it ended there.

Fans of the show will have to catch up with the remainder of Beauvais and Kemsley’s heart-to-heart during Season 13’s next episode on Wednesday, at 8 p.m. EST on BravoTV.