RHOBH’s Kyle Richards thanks fans for supporting her sobriety in heartfelt post

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared a heartfelt post, thanking her fans for their support during her sobriety.

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been sober from alcohol since July 15, 2022.

Though she didn’t necessarily hit ‘rock bottom,’ Richards felt that alcohol didn’t serve her anymore and quit it altogether.

During her time sober, Richards also faced one of the hardest years of her life having lost her friend to suicide and separating from her husband.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Richards’ fans have had her back through the obstacles, prompting her to share a heartfelt message on her Instagram story.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: bravorhobh RHOBH castmates Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards.

Kyle Richards says her fans “inspire” her to stay sober

Richards has been open about her sobriety since she stopped drinking alcohol a year and a half ago. In being so candid with her fans, she’s received abundant support.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Richards took to her Instagram story just days ago to thank her fans for their kindness. This also comes after she disclosed details about her marriage and best friend Lorene’s suicide in Episode 8.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In a lengthy post accompanied by a red heart emoji, Richards said, “I want to thank you all for your messages. In the 13 years of being on RHOBH, I have never felt so much love & support.”

Article continues after ad

She continued to tell her fans that she’s been reading all of the messages despite not being able to respond to all of them. Going on, Richards thanked them for sharing their “insight, support, & wisdom.”

She continued, “I appreciate it more than you know. It also makes me happy to know that many of you feel inspired by my choice not to drink alcohol and in sharing that with me, you inspire me to stay on my path. Sending love to you all.”

Article continues after ad

Richards has also been open about the changes in her life since becoming sober. She started to work out on a daily basis and has enjoyed traveling with new friends like country singer Morgan Wade, whom Richards has been rumored to be dating outside of her marriage with Umansky.

Article continues after ad

As for the next episode of RHOBH on Wednesday, December 20, fans can anticipate seeing more from new Housewife Annemarie Wiley, as Richards hosted a gathering for a few of the ladies.