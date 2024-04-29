Is Chelsea Handler joining RHOBH: Everything we know

Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler was rumored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, and she reacted to the speculation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is looking to shake up the cast for Season 14 after Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff were fired.

Two new housewives are rumored to be joining the cast, and one name that was brought up is Chelsea Handler, who is a comedian and actress in Hollywood.

Chelsea is no stranger to reality TV, and hosted her own late night talk show on E! called Chelsea Lately for seven years. She transferred the talk show to Netflix under the new name ‘Chelsea’ from 2016 to 2017.

YouTube/Netflix

Is Chelsea Handler joining RHOBH?

Although Chelsea was allegedly in the running to be a new addition on RHOBH, she cleared up the rumors on social media.

On her Instagram story reposted by Page Six, Chelsea shared a screenshot of an article that said she made a deal to join the show and has been in talks for weeks as a frontrunner.

However, the comedian shut down the rumors stated in the article and wrote “This is not true” over the post.

Instagram: chelseahandler

Although Chelsea has been a guest on Watch What Happens Live several times and is friendly with Andy Cohen, she seems to have no desire to be a part of the Real Housewives franchise.

During her 2013 appearance on WWHL, she slammed the show and called it ‘sick,’ and disagreed with the fact that women can make money off of it.

Now that Chelsea has set the record straight, fans will have to wait to see who is actually on board to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast.