Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4: Trailer, cast & more

Here is everything you need to know about Bravo’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, including where you can stream the show.

After months and months of waiting since the announcement of its filming earlier in 2023, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finally coming back with its highly anticipated Season 4.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip also known as the RHONY Legacy is back with Season 4 this December 14. This Season we will have the ladies revisit Saline Beach and the Pirate House from Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Article continues after ad

Here are all of the juicy details that you need to know about the fourth season.

Article continues after ad

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 trailer

The official trailer of the reality series was released on November 6, a month before the air date. The trailer opened with Housewife Ramona Singer saying ‘The O.G B**ches are back’.

Besides that, the rest of the trailer was filled with the intense drama that Real Housewives viewers crave every season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

This season features all the RHONY Housewives that the viewers either love or despise.

Article continues after ad

That being said, meet the cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Sonja Morgan

Kristen Taekman

Ramona Singer

Dorinda Medley

Luann de Lesseps

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 released December 14

Instagram: bravoandy Andy Cohen with the Real Housewives of Miami during the Season 5 reunion.

Bravo announced that the first three episodes of the miniseries will be available on December 14, 2023. The rest of the episodes will air every Thursday following the premiere week.

Article continues after ad

The new episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 will be available to stream solely on Peacock every Thursday at 6 a.m. ET. Make sure to stream all three previous seasons on Peacock to get all caught up by the time it arrives.

Article continues after ad

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will air on December 14, so stay updated with our reality TV coverage for all the latest scoop.