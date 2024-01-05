Fans pick out funniest moments from Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy

The highly anticipated season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip completed its airing on January 3, 2024. Fans discussed their favorite comedic gems from RHONY: Legacy.

The new episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 were released on Bravo streaming platform Peacock on December 14, 2023. The cast members this season included Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

The Real Housewives spin-off stirred up both the old and new franchise fans, and both sides came together on Reddit to reminiscence the old RHONY seasons and talk about how they missed the cast members on screen.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

RHUGT Season 4 gathered all the fan favorites from The Real Housewives Of New York, and it seems that the fans missed seeing them together on screen. After the season aired, fans discussed their favorite funny moments throughout the season.

RHUGT Season 4 fan-favorite moments

Fans took to Reddit and mentioned all of the incidents during RHUGT Season 4 that they found iconic and hilarious.

One wrote, “I am rewatching the first three episodes and already noticing little moments I missed, like when Ramona complains about the closet and he tells her he will ask the architect of the house to make it higher for her for next time.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another viewer remembered how Luann was keeping Ramona in check every time she interacted with the resort staff. This was hilarious because RHUGT Season 2 stars Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks were accused of sexually assaulting a Butler during filming.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The fan commented: “Luann from HR keeping Ramona in line!”

A lot of fans mentioned various scenes with Dorinda being memorable and funny. One fan commented: “Durinda watching Scary Island was so meta but so hilarious. Also, eggs a la francais.”

Article continues after ad

Yet another recalled: “Luann trying to keep Dorinda’s hands down and the house manager dropping the coffee.”

The fans did not forget to mention the most iconic thing this season which was the cast members breaking the fourth wall.

Article continues after ad

You can stay up to date with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and our other reality TV coverage here.