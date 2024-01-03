Will Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy have a reunion?

The highly anticipated season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip ended in the first week of January 2024. However, the demand is high for the cast to be back on screen and fans are asking if there will be a Season 4 reunion.

The new episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 were released on the NBC Universal streaming platform Peacock on December 14, 2023.

The spin-off attracted the attention of many new fans but also pulled in a lot of the old franchise audience because the cast had all the fan-favorite faces. The cast of RHUGT Season 4 included Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman.

RHUGT Season 4 gathered all beloved ladies from The Real Housewives Of New York and it seems that the fans missed seeing their faces together on-screen.

The season stirred up even more excitement when Bravo revealed that the ladies will revisit Saline Beach and the Pirate House from Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Has Bravo announced RHONY: Legacy Season 4 reunion?

So far, Bravo has not released any announcement about the release of RHONY: Legacy Season 4 reunion.

However, fans have taken to social media platforms such as Reddit to make sure their voices are heard.

One fan expressed that they enjoyed the season way more than they had anticipated. The fan asked everyone in the community the question “What are we gonna do when RHONY legacy ends?”

Another fan replied and said, “I’m hoping we do our parts as fans to get a version of the show back for good or a second season of this.” It seems that the release of RHUGT Season 4 Reunion won’t be such a bad idea.

You can stay up to date with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy and our other reality TV coverage here.