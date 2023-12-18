Dorinda Medley explains which The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the messier one

Real Housewives of New York City star, Dorinda Medley, opened up about behind-the-scenes tea for Season 4 in an interview.

Dorinda joined the franchise during Season 7 and she remained on the show for eight seasons after that. She might not be part of RHONY anymore but the star remains a franchise legacy.

Dorinda, along with costar, Sonja Morgan, gave an interview to TooFab where the two gave their thoughts on the new RHONY cast, their ‘legacy’ title on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and what other projects they are working on.

Dorinda Medley thinks Season 2 of RHUGT was messier

Dorinda joined the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for the first time during Season 2. The RHONY star joined the show for the second time during Season 4.

Now that Dorinda had experienced two seasons with two very different groups, fans were curious which Girls Trip was the messier one. The reality star revealed that the reason Season 2 was more hectic was because she had to host the ladies.

She said, “It just was so different because I had to host these girls. I really did come up with most of the activities and I was in charge of getting them motivated. Also too, you gotta remember, I didn’t know a lot of these other girls.”

She expressed that the filming location had a huge impact on how the show went. She said, “This is Bluestone Manner and it is treated a certain way and honored a certain way. So in that way, probably the first one was more messy. That’s my house, you know what I mean? This is my baby. Whereas this one I could just sort of sit back and relax and enjoy it and just be part of a cast.”