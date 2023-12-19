Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’s Brandi claims producers pushed for excessive drinking

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Brandi Glanville, stood up against Bravo and claimed excessive drinking was ‘encouraged’ by show producers.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 aired on December 14, 2023, and the Season 5 filming schedule was also announced ahead of time. Season 5 of the reality series was filmed in Morocco and RHOBH Brandi was among the cast line-up.

The show alum has come forward with the accusation that excessive drinking was ‘encouraged’ while filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5. The franchise was previously accused of mistreating and pushing the Housewives into drink in the Vanity Fair article which is now known as the ‘Bravo Reckoning‘.

The RHOBH star was hospitalized due to stress she received during filming of RHUGT Season 5. Bravo denied the accusations back then, however, Brandi came forward with receipts this time.

What did Brandi Glanville accuse Bravo of?

Instagram: brandiglanville Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Phaedra Parks, and Tamra Judge.

The reality star took to X/Twitter to share her thoughts and frustration publicly. Brandi claimed that the ladies on RHGHT Season 5 were pressured to drink while walking around in the local spice market, something which is illegal.

She wrote, “I am completely innocent, the producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it!!!!”

Brandi attached a screenshot of a text allegedly from an RHUGT producer where she was being encouraged to drink illegally in Morocco.

“Producers may not shove the alcohol down our throats,” she said, “but they sure do encourage it even in Morocco during the day where it’s illegal to drink!”

She also accused the producers of forcing the Butlers on set into taking part in acts that would destroy their lives outside the show. This news comes after another butler who served the Season 2 “RHUGT” cast sued BravoTV for sexual exploitation during a similar drinking party.

Brandi again wrote, “Our Butler in Morocco was told to flirt with me specifically, I asked him if he had a girlfriend he said yes, and I told him not to do it, and I did not participate. He was lovely I didn’t want his life ruined!”