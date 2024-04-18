Popular MAFS Australia couple Eden and Jayden announce “unexpected” split

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 couple Eden and Jayden have confirmed they are no longer together in a shocking announcement.

Married at First Sight Australia season 11 couple Eden Harper and Jayden Eynaud have announced they have split, this news coming just weeks after the Reunion for the season aired in Australia.

While the exact reason for their break up is still a mystery, Eden’s announcement post on Instagram reveals that it was Jayden who decided to call it quits and that this decision was an “unexpected” one for Eden.

“When I made the decision at Final Vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with long-term intentions. Jayden and I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for.”

Eden added, “I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me. Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for.”

Following Eden’s post, Jayden himself issued a statement of his own Instagram.

“Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day.

“However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son.”

Jayden ended the post by stating that Eden will “always have a second family on the Gold Coast﻿.”

Eden and Jayden were one of season 11’s most promising couples. The two hitting it off instantly and even dropping the L bomb during the final episodes of the show.

However, the two did have some rocky moments throughout the show, working through their own personal struggles and previous experiences with cheating in relationships.

As it stands, the only two couples who are still together from season 11 of MAFs Australia are Johnno and Ellie and Tori and Jack.