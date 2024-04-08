Married At First Sight stars dubbed season 11’s “most hated” after debuting relationship

Ellie Dix and Jonathan McCullough have been branded the real “villains” of Married At First Sight season 11 after debuting their new relationship during the reunion.

Married At First Sight season 11 has almost come to an end, with the reunion episodes now catching up with cast members after final vows.

During an explosive dinner party reunion, Ellie and Jono revealed they were now in a relationship after having been previously called out for texting while Jono and Lauren Dunn were still together.

Denying any wrongdoing, the new couple flaunted their relationship for the cameras with plenty of PDA — and even told Lauren off for appearing upset. But while they may be feeling happy with themselves, viewers are certainly not.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), many slammed Jono and Ellie for their “disgusting” behavior during the reunion dinner party, labeling them the real villains of season 11.

“Holy sh** they are both foul, disgusting, vomitous, trash, pieces of sh**,” one person tweeted. Another called the couple “nasty”, writing, “As a woman, I actually couldn’t ever sit next to and laugh with and kiss a man that is behaving the way that Jono has tonight. Really says a lot about both of them.”

Fans also claimed the pair’s antics had ensured the crown of “most hated” couple now belonged to them, despite this title having previously been given to Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams; “Ellie and Jono taking the most hated Mafs couple crown from Tori and Jack right at the end of everything was not on my bingo card.”

Another person wrote, “I wonder how Jono and Ellie are feeling now knowing that everyone in Australia knows what they’re really like?”