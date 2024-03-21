MAFs Australia season 11 has taken the world by storm. But which of the season’s couples are still together? Here is everything you need to know.

Season 11 of Married at First Sight Australia has been a tumultuous journey to say the least. The new season, which is currently airing in Australia via the Nine Network, has piqued the interest of Reality TV fans across the globe. In large part due to the juicy scandals, big personalities and more.

As is the way with any season of Married at First Sight, fans are constantly checking social media after each and every episode to find out which couples are still together, if any.

For those wanting to know which Married at First Sight Australia season 11 couples are still together, here is everything we know about each pairing on the show. However, it’s important to note that, at the time of writing, the fate of each couple is completely under lock and key.

Therefore, we will be compiling all we know from social media posts and reports to determine whether or not these MAFs couples have been able to stand the test of time following their appearance on season 11.

It goes without saying but major spoilers ahead for Married at First Sight Australia season 11.

Cassandra and Tristan

While MAFS Australia fans held Cassandra and Tristan in high regard as individuals, it was clear from early on that the two were not the perfect match. Despite Tristan struggling to open up to Cass early on, he eventually professed his love to her during a commitment ceremony.

However, Cass shocked the world by choosing to write leave after the heartfelt confession. The week that followed proved to both that they were better off friends, both writing leave the following commitment ceremony. Signifying the end of their Married At First Sight journey and the end of their relationship.

Ellie and Ben

Ellie and Ben were one of the first couples to call it quits. The initial disconnect between the two felt escalating into full blown meltdowns which eventually led to the two leaving MAFS just over the halfway point of the season.

While these two may not have been able to find love together, rumors hint towards Ellie finding love with fellow contestant Jonathan. Jonathan and Ellie spotted kissing on a Sydney beach months after the show finished filming. The final episodes of the series set to discuss this cheating scandal in full, so be sure to tune in.

Sara and Tim

One of the most talked about couples featured throughout MAF’s Australian season 11 has been Sara and Tim. While the two seemed to be going strong after Tim stood up to Jack during a dinner party, things quickly took a turn. Fellow contestant Eden revealed that during the experiment, Sara visited her ex-boyfriend and admitted to emotionally cheating on Tim.

As a result, their relationship status is one that many fans are curious about. In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that Tim has split with Sara and gone back to his ex-girlfriend. A move that is likely to be a big talking point of the reunion given that Sara’s cheating scandal has been a huge discussion throughout the season.

Michael and Stephen

Michael was dealt a bad hand during season 11 of MAFs Australia. After his initial match decided to leave the experiment before their wedding day, Michael re-entered the experiment halfway through the season with a new partner in Stephen.

However, Stephen was unable to find a “spark” with Michael, the two calling it quits during the season and moving on with their lives in separate directions.

Natalie and Collins

Natalie and Collins dominated screen time during the beginning of MAFs season 11. The two are a clear mismatch and Collins’ lack of experience with relationships is a recipe for disaster for the two.

Despite Collins continuing to maintain that the two could work out, Natalie decided to call it quits, choosing to leave the show before it got down to crunch time. Of course, the two made sure to get a few good dramatic walk offs and fights before they did decide to leave the show.

Madeleine and Ash

Of all the couples to leave during the season on MAFs Australia, Madeleine and Ash hold the title for the quickest exit. Leaving the show after barely a few episodes and days into the experiment.

Madeleine’s work as a medium was a source of major tension between herself and husband Ash. Since filming for the show wrapped, Ash has been spotted with Natalie, a fellow contestant on the show and old partner of Collins. However, it is unclear if the two are now dating or simply friends.

Eden and Jayden

Throughout most of MAFs, Eden and Jayden were one of the strongest couples on the show. Their chemistry off the charts and the two only growing closer with each activity and week they spent together.

Despite a rocky end to their time in the experiment, it does appear that Jayden and Eden are still going strong following wrapping shooting. Jadyen’s brother Mitch (a previous contestant of MAFs) shared a photo on Instagram with what appears to be Eden’s dog, Cub, featured in the image. Hinting that the two could still be together.

Lauren and Jonathan

While fans like Lauren and Jonathan separately, the two never truly appeared to have a major connection throughout MAFs season 11. While the two did have a few rocky moments, they mainly cruised throughout the season, for better or worse.

However, the months following the show hint that Jonathan may have found love with another contestant. Jonathan spotted kissing Ellie on a Sydney beach after the show finished shooting.

Jade and Ridge

Similar to Eden and Jayden, Jade and Ridge have been one of the strongest couples throughout MAFs season 11. Ridge wins over Jade early after alleviating fears that he would not accept the fact that she has a daughter.

The two seem to be going strong still. Yahoo! Lifestyle reported that the two are still going strong, sharing a photo of Jade and Ridge sharing a kiss after the show was done shooting.

Lucinda and Timothy

Lucinda, the self proclaimed “Earth mama,” won over the hearts of MAFs viewers from the get go. Her husband Timothy had a much slower burn and one that struggled to open up to Lucinda well into the experiment.

While comments from Lucinda during an interview with Refinery29 hinted that the two are still together, an even more recent social media slip from her may have revealed that the two have split following the end of the show. Lucinda refers to Timothy as her “hunky ex” in an Instagram comment. However, she quickly deleted the comment.

Andrea and Richard

Andrea and Richard were immediately drawn to one another during their wedding ceremony and the days that followed. Despite this, the two struggled greatly throughout the majority of the show after Richard decided to share the inner workings of their private life to the rest of the group.

While the two tried to stick it out for as long as they could, the two decided to write leave during one of the last commitment ceremonies. Drawing veil of their romance and their time of MAFs.

Tori and Jack

From the get go, fans took an immediate dislike to Jack. This criticism only increased throughout the season as a result of inappropriate comments and actions made from Jack as well as the way in which he treats his wife Tori.

However, it does appear that the two are still holding strong following their tumultuous journey on MAFS. According to the So Dramatic! gossip podcast, the two are in a relationship and even in the process of moving in together. As well as this, the Daily Mail also published photos of the two in Melbourne over Christmas, spending the holiday with Tori’s family.

And that’s all we know so far about which MAFs Australia season 11 couples are still together.

Be sure to check back in with this article after the finale airs for all the updated details and confirmations.