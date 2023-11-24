Megan Thee Stallion loses it imitating her favorite Salt Lake City Housewife

Megan Thee Stallion went live on Instagram and laughed hysterically while imitating her favorite Salt Lake City Housewife.

Plenty of stars have shared their favorite Housewives of Bravo, including Real Housewives of Potomac stan, Michelle Obama, and Cardi B, who even created her own tagline.

But most recently, it was rapper Megan Thee Stallion who expressed to her fans what Housewives she liked.

Not only did she reveal her favorite ladies of BravoTV, but she also imitated one of them in a hilarious Instagram live.

Megan Thee Stallion says she feels like Karen Huger of RHOP is her aunt

Megan Thee Stallion began talking about the Housewives she likes most while on Instagram live, saying, “Now y’all know I watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

She continued to say that Meredith Marks was her “favorite b*tch” and the “mother f*cking girl.”

After disclosing said information, Stallion began imitating Mark’s iconic Season 4 read, “You can leave!” She even added in the British accent.

Stallion then burst out laughing, saying, “Meredith is the funniest b*tch on the planet!” She also said that people were “lacking” if they didn’t watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

However, Marks isn’t the only Housewife that Stallion favors, as she also noted that newbie Monica Garcia would be her “homegirl” if she was on the show.

Stallion also expressed that the entire cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta was exceptional, despite her wanting both NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams back on the show.

She even crowned Karen Huger from Real Housewives of Potomac as her favorite Housewife of their franchise, saying that she felt aunt vibes from the “Grand Dame.”

And though plenty of fans have weighed in on their opinions, none other than Marks herself made a point to comment on Stallion’s favoritism, taking to Instagram to thank her for her support and hilarious impression.