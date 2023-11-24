Where to watch Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8: UK, US, Australia & more

While flares rise between the Real Housewives of Potomac, here are all the details about where to stream Season 8.

Real Housewives of Potomac has seen plenty of arguments among the women, and Season 8 isn’t any different.

Though Karen Huger and Robyn Dixon have had controversy in their friendship, as each of them has accused the other of some form of infidelity within their marriages, Huger made it clear this season that she’ll only continue to share the truth about Dixon.

However, Huger was nowhere to be found when Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan held an intervention for Dixon to talk about her husband Juan’s cheating.

And though Dixon seemed unbothered by her friends calling out her marriage for being unhealthy for her, she did mention the “joy” had been taken from her life after the continuous rumors about Juan.

As far as Darby and her marriage, she has finally moved into her own home — but the mortgage is being split by both her and her ex from whom she is separated, Michael Darby.

Instagram: robyndixon10 Part of the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 cast: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, and Ashley Darby.

What’s next for the Real Housewives of Potomac during Season 8 are more details about Bryant’s new romantic relationship, an introduction to a new Housewife, details of Wendy Osefo’s marriage, and many flares between the women.

To make watching RHOP even easier, here are all the details needed to stream the popular BravoTV series.

Where is RHOP Season 8 available to stream?

While Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 premiered on Sunday, November 5, the BravoTV reality series is available to stream on Hayu.

Each episode will be added to Hayu on the day of release. And while fans wait for the ladies of Potomac every Sunday, they can catch up with previous Seasons on the platform as well.

How to stream RHOP Season 8 on Hayu?

