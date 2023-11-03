Fans praise Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” video

Megan Thee Stallion comes to slay with her new song and music video “Cobra,” and fans are absolutely loving this latest release.

Over the course of three very long years, Megan Thee Stallion was caught in a heated legal battle with her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment. She called her record deal “unconscionable,” claiming she was deceived into signing an exploitative deal.

Finally, after some heavy negotiations, both parties came to an agreement back in October and amicably parted ways. Now a free agent, Megan is able to call the shots and forge a career on her own.

“Cobra” serves as Megan’s first bit of music since the label split. In context, it hits even harder. Her bars come in hot, and the accompanying music video utilizes snake imagery to relay her powerful message.

Fans praise Megan Thee Stallion’s artistry in new ‘Cobra’ music video

The visual, directed by Douglas Bernardt, a filmmaker who’s worked with Arlo Parks and Gregory Porter, finds Megan transforming into a snake — so to speak. She bares her fangs and peels her skin in stunning moments that dropped viewers’ jaws all over social media.

Taking to Twitter/X, fans were quick to point out the song and video’s sheer artistic excellence. One proclaimed she was able to use “art to such a high degree,” while another noted how the song is a “reminder that success doesn’t shield one from mental health struggles.”

The vulnerability on display is worthy of being commended, as other fans have so astutely remarked.



“Literally haven’t seen this much vulnerability from a mainstream female rapper since Thru Your Phone,” wrote one fan. Another added she was “laying it all on the table.”

Megan Thee Stallion also hints that her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, may have cheated when they were together. “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, getting his d*** sucked in the same spot I was sleeping,” she spits.

Fans, of course, were quick with their reactions. “HOW U GON CHEAT ON THEE MF MEGAN THEE STALLION??? BIGGEST FUMBLER ALIVE,” wrote one fan. A second chimed in, “Ngl cheating on Megan Thee Stallion is crazy. Pardi come outside quick I just want to talk.”

By the sounds of things, “Cobra” is the start of something fresh and liberating for Megan Thee Stallion, and fans are here for it.