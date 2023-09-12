Cardi B reveals her housewife tagline on WWHL with Andy Cohen

In her recent interview with Andy Cohen on BravoTV’s Watch What Happens Live, Cardi B revealed her housewives tagline, paying homage to her recent microphone incident.

Cardi B is known for her vivacious attitude, viral behavior, and unapologetic opinions. She’s been in the music industry since 2015 but blew up after releasing her hit single ‘Bodak Yellow’ two years later.

Though her music has given her the notability that she has, Cardi B’s actions tend to make the headlines as well, like her recent microphone-throwing incident during a concert.

Article continues after ad

Being that she was never charged with a crime for chucking a microphone at a fan in the audience, Cardi B took the time on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to make light of the situation, saying that her housewife tagline would revolve around the viral incident.

Article continues after ad

Andy Cohen invites Cardi B to join any housewife franchise of her choice

On July 30 of this year, Cardi B was performing outdoors at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. Though she asked the audience members to splash her with water during her set, when someone did so, the ‘Bongos’ rapper took her mic and threw it directly at the concertgoer.

Article continues after ad

Though a report was initially filed, the charges have been dropped as of August. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to CNN, saying, “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

Article continues after ad

Cardi B didn’t exactly make a statement after the viral incident but has since mentioned the happenstance while on WWHL with Andy Cohen on Monday, September 11.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As Cohen began his exclusive interview with Cardi B, he asked her, “Everyone wants to know what your housewife tagline would be?”

To which Cardi B responded, “Should I stand up and, like, pose it?” Though she continued to sit, Cardi B proceeded to reveal her housewife tagline, saying, “The only thing I throw harder than mics, is shade!”

The live audience then clapped for the ‘WAP’ rapper as Cohen excitedly said, “Well done, well done, open invitation — you pick the franchise and you’re in!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cardi B then continued to talk about things that not many people know about her, like her first concert, her go-to karaoke song, her “bucket list” collaboration, and her favorite song to perform.

Though Cardi B recently released her hit single ‘Bongos’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, she is hopeful that her second album will be released sometime in 2024.

Aside from music, Cardi B is also busy with her vodka-whipped shots that launched in 2021. And though she didn’t exactly give Cohen a definitive answer on what housewife show she’d like to be on, one thing is for sure — fans are loving her tagline.

Article continues after ad