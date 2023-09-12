Who does Megan Thee Stallion play in Dicks: The Musical?

Not only is Megan Thee Stallion scheduled to make her film debut in ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ but she is also rapping in it as a lead actress. Here’s everything we know so far.

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t shy to the big screen, as she’s featured in the YouTube series ‘Hottieween’ alongside Teyana Taylor. She has also hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and revived her alter ego, Tina Snow, in an episode of ‘P Valley.’

Though she’s predominantly a rapper, Stallion is set to not just appear in, but star in the new film ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ which is scheduled to release on September 29.

Since posting the film’s trailer to her Instagram, Stallion’s fans have gone berserk over the role she plays, as she was not only heard rapping but also walking five men on a leash. Can you say boss lady?

Instagram: theestallion Megan Thee Stallion will make her film debut in ‘Dicks: The Musical.’

Fans congratulate Megan Thee Stallion on debut film role in ‘Dicks: The Musical’

Megan Thee Stallion may have been on a hiatus since the 2020 shooting where Tory Lanez was accused of pulling the trigger on Stallion’s foot, but she has recently brought herself back in the limelight, having just released the hit song ‘Bongos’ with Cardi B.

Not only is the rapper stepping back into music, but she is also diving right into acting, as she posted the trailer of her upcoming film to her Instagram the night of Monday, September 11.

Stallion’s new film, ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ is a new rendition of the 1998 film, ‘The Parent Trap,’ with Lindsay Lohan. However, there are more swears, older actors, and a female boss who walks five men on a leash. Did we mention that the boss is Stallion?

That’s right, Stallion will be playing a boss who wittily and demandingly runs the office where a pair of identical twins work. The twins never knew they were related until working together. However, they eventually attempt to get their parents to remarry, just like Lohan in ‘The Parent Trap.’

In the trailer that Stallion posted to her IG, the ‘Her’ rapper can also be heard rapping, as it is a musical, after all.

Since posting her new role in ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ fans of Stallion’s have taken to her IG to share their excitement for the September 29 film, saying, “That’s major!! I can’t wait to see it! Congrats Meg!”

While another complimented Stallion for her talent, saying, “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, and completely never been done before.”

Though Megan was away for a while due to personal reasons, it’s clear that she’s ready to showcase her talent again in all its glory.

As for ‘Dicks: The Musical,’ it will premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. It is unclear if and when it will then be released to theaters.

