Love Island’s Bergie is “not making any more coffee” after Carmen friend zoned him

Love Island Season 5 has been loaded with bombshells, new islanders, unfortunate eliminations, and the ultimate friend zone between Carmen and Bergie.

Though islanders Carmen and Bergie were going strong, having bonded over similar morals and interests, the Victor drama was just too much for Carmen to move past.

Bergie may have meant well by calling Carmen a “strong woman” for having taken control of settling the rumor that Victor started, but Carmen felt he should have stepped up to Victor instead of leaving her to do it.

Soon afterwards, the flame between Bergie and Carmen started to fizzle out — but not before Carmen made it clear to the Dairy Queen Manager that she only wanted friendship from him.

Instagram: loveislandusa

Bergie says he “really fought” for Carmen

Although Carmen was coupled up with Victor, Bergie ultimately stole her away from him. So, when Carmen and Victor were up for elimination in Episode 10, the islanders made the decision to save Carmen for Bergie’s sake.

Bergie may have been “all in,” but Carmen decided otherwise after she was saved and Victor went home.

Given that their relationship had to be addressed, Carmen finally pulled Bergie aside in Episode 10 to tell him what her true intentions were, saying, “I don’t want to waste my time. I don’t want to waste your time.” She continued to ask him, “Do you think we can move forward as friends?”

Though he agreed on not pursuing Carmen intimately, Bergie didn’t have much to say about being friend zoned until Episode 12, jokingly saying to the girls in the kitchen, “I’m not making any more coffee,” as he learned how to make the morning beverage solely for Carmen.

Later on in the Episode, Bergie finally addressed in a conversation with Hannah how he felt about Carmen shutting him down, saying, “I really wanted it. I really fought for it.”

Instagram: loveislandusa

He continued, “I felt like I stuck my neck out on the line for that whole romantic spark and it just dwindled right in front of my face.”

Bergie then questioned his approach to women, saying to Hannah, “Sometimes I feel like I don’t even get the shot, you know what I mean? I feel like I’m doing something wrong and I can’t see it.”

Though Hannah reassured him that he was “learning his worth,” Bergie has seen brighter days. It wouldn’t be until the new islander Emily made her way to the villa for Bergie to get his mojo back, as she made a daring move on the not-so-experienced 23-year-old.