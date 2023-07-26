Love Island USA fans are gushing over Bergie’s ‘Lego’ speech to Carmen

Season 5 Episode 8 of Love Island showed Bergie giving an adorable speech to Carmen about taking things slow – one Lego brick at a time.

Bergie and Carmen are slowly becoming a fan-favorite couple on Season 5 of Love Island USA. The unsuspecting duo melted hearts across the globe in episode 8, when Bergie gave Carmen his adorable “Lego” speech.

Although Carmen is currently coupled up with Victor, and Bergie is coupled up with Kassy, Bergie has admitted to Carmen that she has been his number-one choice since the moment she walked into the villa. Yet his feelings for Carmen go beyond looks, since the two share many of the same values.

Article continues after ad

According to the contestants, both of them want to raise a family in Wisconsin with exactly four kids. Plus, they desire similar pacing, as well. Both prefer to start off as friends, then slowly see where it goes from there.

Fans think Bergie and Carmen are an adorable Love Island match

Although Love Island couples notoriously don’t last due to the raunchy setup of the reality show, fans think Bergie and Carmen could be an exception. After the Dairy Queen manager’s adorable speech to Carmen, perhaps something serious can come out of their budding romance.

Article continues after ad

“I feel like we’re running the same race at the same pace,” Bergie told Carmen in his speech. “I can’t wait to build this relationship like a Lego set. One brick at a time.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One of the reasons this speech meant so much to Carmen is because she is obsessed with Legos. Also, his willingness to have a slow-burn romance with her is a breath of fresh air in comparison to Carmen’s relationship with Victor, where he has pressured her into moving faster than she is comfortable with.

Article continues after ad

Following the adorable Lego speech, fans can’t help but root for Bergie and Carmen.

“Bergie’s recoupling speech for Carmen was pretty damn sweet, I have to admit,” one fan wrote on the Love Island USA Reddit thread. “It was so cute it made me like him even more.,” another chimed in. “He seems like a sweetheart.”

Tune in to Love Island tonight on Peacock to see what will come of Bergie and Carmen’s relationship.