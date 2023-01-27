While watching Love Island, you may have wondered why so many contestants wear sunglasses in bed in the morning. If you’re baffled about this fashion choice, here’s everything you need to know about why they do this.

Love Island UK Season 9 kicked off on January 16 and the villa is already full of tons of drama and romance that’s keeping fans glued to their screens each night.

Viewers can watch clips of the contestants from the moment they wake up to the moment they go to sleep, and if you’ve paid attention to the morning segments, you may have noticed that many of them wear sunglasses in bed.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of fans have been baffled by this seemingly bizarre fashion choice, but there’s a good reason that they wear them.

Why do Love Island contestants wear sunglasses in bed?

The reason that contestants choose to wear sunglasses in bed when they first wake up, is that the lights in their shared bedroom are so bright.

2021 contestant Aaron Francis was asked by a fan on TikTok how they wake up straight away when the lights are on, and he responded: “Yo, I don’t think you guys understand how bright those lights are. Like, they are blindingly bright. That’s why everyone’s wearing sunglasses in the morning.”

Article continues after ad

“I used to watch previous series and be like, ‘Why are they wearing sunglasses in bed?’ Now I know why, it’s bright, and yeah, wakes you up immediately I promise.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Main episodes of Love Island air every night except Saturday on ITV2, and you can catch up on episodes you’ve missed on ITVX.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Love Island: How to vote for bombshells & your favorite couple | What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023? | Winter Love Island 2023: Who is new host Maya Jama?