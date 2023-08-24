Love Island USA fans are not happy with Imani’s shock elimination: ‘She deserved better!’

Love Island USA fans were shocked when Imani was left to pack her bags after re-coupling with bombshell Zay.

Love Island USA has had its disappointments when it comes to elimination ceremonies, as some islanders like Kay Kay and Jonah left without having been voted off.

Though the latest Episode showed who would be coupled up from there on out, the islanders were shocked when they had to eliminate a guy and girl from the villa just moments after settling into their new couples.

Fans, too, have shared their surprised feelings, as fan-favorite Imani was voted to go home by her fellow islanders.

Love Island USA fans say Imani brought “maturity and class” to the villa

Imani had a few hearts flutter since becoming a Love Island USA bombshell. She first connected with Bergie, who was courting Carmen, so that connection for Imani never took root.

Imani also tried to spark a flame with Jonah, but he pursued Taylor C. And let’s not forget Keenen, who attempted to force a connection with her long before leaving with Kay Kay.

Though she ended up coupling up with Kyle after Casa Amor split the villa into two living arrangements, the feelings weren’t there for either of them. Imani later ended it with Kyle once the villa became one again.

Instagram: loveislandusa Imani and Kyle ended things after failing to form a genuine connection together.

She then poured her heart out to Bergie, telling him that her feelings for him were genuine. She even went out of her way to make Bergie a pancake, as he’s the breakfast buff in the house. Bergie, however, shot her down due to his connection with Taylor S.

This then left Imani to frantically find a connection with someone, anyone, as the final re-coupling ceremony was ahead of her. She ended up choosing Zay, who Kassy brought back from Casa.

Though Imani was genuinely trying to form a connection with Zay, he had shared with some island boys that he only felt friend vibes with her. This then put the new couple in the hot seat for the latest elimination in Episode 33.

Reluctantly enough, the islanders decided to vote off Imani and Zay, not only causing Imani to walk off the set before saying her goodbyes but also causing fans of both Imani and the show to take to Reddit to share their thoughts on Imani’s ‘unfair’ dismissal.

Instagram: loveislandusa Imani and Zay were voted off of Love Island USA by their fellow islanders.

One fan opened the Reddit conversation by saying, “Imani deserved so much better.” Fans were quick to agree, saying, “None of these guys deserved her.”

Some fans even complimented Imani on bringing sophistication to the villa, saying, “She brought a lot of maturity and class to the villa — attributes that were desperately needed.”

The fan continued, “I’m sad she’s gone. She really did try to explore and find true connections with the guys available to her. I appreciated her ability to be candid with her thoughts. She was fearless in talking to men, both open and closed.”

Others even thought that Imani should have been brought into the villa from the very start, saying, “She should’ve come in the beginning,” as well as, “I think the timing of entering the villa is important. Imani should have replaced Emily, that would have given her more time.”

Though fan-favorite Imani has left the villa for good, Love Island USA will continue to unfold its dramatic saga tonight, Thursday, at 9 PM exclusively on Peacock.

