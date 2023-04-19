New Love Island spinoff series Love Island Games is coming to Peacock

The upcoming Love Island Games might be taking the famous dating show franchise to the next level.

Reality TV fans were recently surprised with the news of an all-new Love Island series.

The streaming service Peacock, known for creating Below Deck Down Under and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, announced the upcoming dating show on social media.

What is Love Island Games?

Peacock took to Instagram yesterday to reveal the title of the new series, Love Island Games, and tease its first promo picture.

The streaming service captioned the photo, “This time, we’re going worldwide. #LoveIslandGames is coming to Peacock.”

Deadline has since revealed more about the format of the show. Apparently, former contestants that fans know and love from the past seasons have a chance to enter the villa once again and compete.

This will include contestants from Love Island UK, USA, and Australia. Between these three franchises alone, there have been over 15 seasons, so the possibilities for the cast and bombshells truly are endless.

Thus far, none of the contestants for the premiere season have been announced. But, Season 3 Love Island USA alum Josh Goldy did comment under the Instagram post.

He wrote, “We teaming up with couples on this one?” and tagged his partner, who he met on their season, Shannon Saint.

Chanse Corbi, a fan-favorite from Season 4 of Love Island USA, also chimed in and wrote, “Let’s gooo.”

While the official release date of the show has not been released either, it is assumed that the premiere season is coming later this year, following Season 5 of Love Island USA.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and get more updates about the Love Island Games, make sure to check our page here.