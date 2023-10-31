Love Island Games Season 1: Meet the returning islanders

From the UK to the USA, to even Germany and Sweden, alums are coming from everywhere for the cast of Love Island Games Season 1.

For fans of the entire Love Island franchise, this Peacock series is definitely for you.

Love Island Games centers around a group of islanders that have come from the UK, USA, and the other versions of the show that have come on TV.

Hosted by Maya Jama herself, these alums are reentering the villa for another chance at love.

This means that romance, drama, and jaw-dropping challenges are also on their way to bring pure entertainment to viewers.

Love Island Games Season 1: Who is in the cast?

There are a total of 26 islanders coming back for the premiere season. Here is who they are, and what show & season you might remember them from.

Kyra Green (USA, Season 1)

Curtis Pritchard (UK, Season 5)

Megan Barton Hanson (UK, Season 4)

Jack Fowler (UK, Season 4)

Liberty Poole (UK, Season 7)

Johnny Middlebrooks (USA, Season 2)

Aurelia Lamprecht (Germany, Season 4)

Carrington Rodriguez (USA, Season 2)

Cely Vazquez (USA, Season 2)

Callum Hole (Australia, Season 4)

Tina Provis (Australia, Seasons 3 & 4)

Mike Boateng (UK, Season 6)

Deb Chubb (USA, Season 4)

Eyal Booker (UK, Season 4)

Georgia Steel (UK, Season 4)

Steph Blackos (France, Season 2)

Courtney Boerner (USA, Season 4)

Toby Aromolaran (UK, Season 7)

Imani Wheeler (USA, Season 5)

Scott Van-der Sluis (UK Season 10 & USA Season 5)

Justine Ndiba (USA, Season 2)

Ray Gantt (USA, Season 1)

Zeta Morrison (USA, Season 4)

Lisa Celander (Sweden, Season 3)

Jessica Losurdo (Australia, Season 4)

Mitch Hebberd (Australia, Seasons 3 & 4)

How to watch Love Island Games

Love Island Games airs on Peacock on November 1. For those viewers in the UK or Ireland, you can access the brand new series with a SKY or NOW account.

For viewers outside the USA and UK, fear not! You will still be able to watch the upcoming season, and you can prepare for the June 5 premiere by downloading ExpressVPN.

Here’s our easy guide to how you can watch Love Island from anywhere in the world by using the VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside the USA. Sign up for a Peacock account. Tune in and enjoy the drama!

VPNs are legal to use and allow users not only to protect their network connection when using public networks but also allows users to change the country of their IP address, which then allows them to access regionally restricted content.

