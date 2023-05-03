Love Is Blind’s Marshall confirms new relationship in Instagram video

Marshall from Love Is Blind Season 4 just confirmed on social media that he is in a new relationship.

Marshall did not have the best luck in love on reality TV. During Season 4 of Love Is Blind, he met and got engaged to Jackie Bonds.

Unfortunately, their relationship quickly went south when Jackie let him for fellow contestant Josh Demas.

Dating rumors have recently been in the air, though, after Marshall was spotted out with a mystery woman while filming Love Is Blind: After The Altar.

Article continues after ad

The reality TV star just took to social media to confirm that the rumors were, in fact, true.

Does Marshall from Love Is Blind Season 4 have a new girlfriend?

A few days ago, Marshall shared a video of him and his new girlfriend on his Instagram page.

In the clip, the two of them are playing UNO together, and he seemingly kisses her.

Fans and friends have shared their reactions to the reveal in the comments section of the post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One fan wrote, “I love this for you Marshall! She’s a lucky girl.”

Article continues after ad

Kwame Appiah from Love Is Blind Season 4 also chimed in and wrote, “Ayeee Marsh and his numero Uno. Okay I’ll stop. Love y’all! “

While he hasn’t publicly revealed her name, fans believe that she is Chay Barnes.

Chay is a doctor with over 10,000 followers on Instagram. She is also the founder of a Health & Wellness brand called The Wellness Series.

Marshall hasn’t addressed whether or not the fans guessed her right. But, the girl in the video does have a strong resemblance to Chay.

Article continues after ad

The follow-up series Love Is Blind: After The Altar should be released in the near future, where Marshall will make an appearance.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.