What is Love Is Blind’s Jackelina Bonds from Season 4 doing now?

Whatever happened to Love Is Blind’s Jackeline Bonds from Season 4? Here’s what the reality TV star’s up to now.

Even though Irina Solomonva and Micah Lussier were labeled as the mean girls of Season 4, Jackelina is definitely a close runner-up.

Her journey started off normal when she started a relationship with Marshall Glaze. The couple got engaged and were planning to get married in a matter of days… That is, until Jackie started pursuing fellow contestant Josh Demas instead.

Article continues after ad

She quickly broke up with Marshall and got together with Josh, leaving Marshall to attend the finale weddings on his own.

Article continues after ad

Fast forward to now, Marshall is happily in a relationship with Dr.Chay Barnes and Jackie is still with Josh. But, what does she do for a living?

What does Love Is Blind’s Jackelina Bonds do for a living?

Back in July, Jackie announced on her social media that she is now working with Playboy.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

She has her own direct Playboy link. “I’m Jackie B from the 253, and you may recognize me from Love Is Blind season 4 on Netflix. This is me, so get all of it ,” the reality TV star’s bio reads.

Article continues after ad

As far as all of the backlash she got from her season of LIB, Jackie does not care one bit about the fan criticism. And she made that known in an interview with Remezcla in April.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t care about what people say on the Internet, because people are always going to talk. We all have haters in real life. It’s just I’m going to have a little bit more because I’m on TV, but we all have haters. They can hate all they want, but I’m going to make sure that I’m empowered. I’m going to put myself first and do what’s best for me,” she said.

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t seem as though any of her Season 4 co-stars have publicly reacted to her becoming a Playboy star as of yet.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.