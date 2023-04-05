Love Is Blind’s Jackie and Josh spark dating rumors after public outing

Love might be in the air for Jackie and Josh, but this may cause ripples in the current season of Love Is Blind.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has brought drama, emotional moments, and several love triangles in just 8 episodes. With 30 contestants wanting to find love, there has never been a dull moment.

Right now, all eyes are on contestants Josh Demas and Jackie Bonds.

Jackie is currently engaged to contestant Marshall Glaze. But, Jackie was previously considering choosing Josh over him, before ultimately deciding to choose Marshall. But, this public outing might be signaling the end of their engagement ahead of the season finale. Warning: Contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4.

Are Jackie and Josh from Love Is Blind dating?

The two Season 4 contestants were recently spotted sitting next to each together at a baseball game.

A fan was able to take a video of them together and the video already has 1 million views on TikTok. It instantly sparked dating rumors between the two, especially given their relationship on the show.

Jackie and Josh haven’t responded to the dating rumors yet. Neither has Marshall.

While the season has already filmed, they might decide to address the dating rumors during the Love Is Blind reunion, which airs on April 16th.

One user commented, “This reunion is going to be more wild than the whole show.”

Another viewer also pointed out that in the TikTok video, Jackie seems to be wearing a jacket that Josh has worn in a previous episode at Chelsea’s birthday party.

