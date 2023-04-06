Love Is Blind’s Marshall is related to another reality tv star

Turns out, Marshall from Love Is Blind is not the only person in his family who is trying to find their true love on television.

Marshall currently stars in the popular Netflix series Love Is Blind and is a contestant on Season 4.

Warning: Contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind Season 4.

Marshall is currently engaged to Jackie Bonds and they have moved in together. But, fans are now thinking that the couple have called it quits after Jackie was recently seen out with another contestant.

Jackie was spotted out on a potential date with Josh Demas, the other contestant she was considering before choosing Marshall.

A few days ago, Marshall revealed that he is not the only person in his family that has been on a dating show.

Who is Love Is Blind’s Marshall related to?

His cousin is none other than Season 17 Bachelorette contestant Justin Glaze. Justin was a fan-favorite in his season and finished in second place.

Justin also went on to make an appearance in Season 8 of Bachelor In Paradise, in hopes to date Eliza Isichei, but their relationship fell through.

Marshall revealed that the two are cousins when he Facetimed Justin in a recent TikTok. He posted the video in response to a fan asking if they were related.

Justin answered the phone by saying, ‘Well, if it isn’t America’s favorite hopeless romantic.’ Marshall even asked Justin if he was jealous that he was cast in the better reality show – to which he responded, ‘Have I ever been the jealous type?’ The video has gone viral with almost 1 million views.

