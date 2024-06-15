Love Is Blind star blasts Perfect Match’s “paycheck and clout” Season 2 cast

According to a former Love Is Blind and Perfect Match cast member, no one on Season 2 is actually looking for love on the show.

Single men and women usually take to dating shows with the shared goal of finding love after striking out in the normal method of socializing.

That’s why when Netflix came up with Perfect Match, a series that brings back people from the streaming service’s popular romance shows, fans thought the intention would be the same. However, one very well-known reality TV star is sounding off that no one in its second season has that same target in mind.

On June 10, Shayne Jansen (who you might remember from Love Is Blind Season 2) took to Facebook to call out the entire cast of Perfect Match Season 2.

Jansen claimed that these contestants have only returned to get “a paycheck and clout” and assured fans it’s not a show to actually take seriously. The former reality TV star also shared that, in his opinion, this is what everyone on a dating show is really there for.

What’s so ironic about Jansen’s statement is that not only was he on LIB, but he was in the premiere season of Perfect Match. Neither of his on-screen relationships ended up working out, but he has managed to gain over 600,000 followers on social media, a loyal fanbase, and is currently charging $69 for a personalized Cameo. So, it’s confusing if he was on both shows for money and fame, or is he excluding himself from this.

As of now, none of Shayne Jansen’s Season 2 cast members have responded to his rant and he has not mentioned any plans to return to TV anytime soon.