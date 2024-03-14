Love Is Blind stars confirmed for Perfect Match Season 2

Love Is Blind alums Jessica Vestal, Izzy Zapata, and Micah Lussier will return to reality TV for Perfect Match Season 2.

The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion recently aired, giving viewers an update about where the couples currently stand after life in the pods.

Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre are still married, while Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann Bick are living together, but haven’t tied the knot yet.

However, the other Love Is Blind couples haven’t been as successful, and all broke up after Season 6.

While Love Is Blind Season 6 left many cast members single again, they might have another chance to find love after all.

Love Is Blind alums return for Perfect Match this summer

According to E! News, it was announced at the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion that alums Jessica Vestal, Izzy Zapata, and Micah Lussier will star in Perfect Match Season 2.

On Instagram, the Love Is Blind official account also confirmed Micah, Jesse, and Izzy’s spots on the Netflix spinoff show.

“Out of the pods annnnnnnd back on netflix! micah, jess and izzy are on the new season of PERFECT MATCH! coming this summer,” the post’s caption read.

Jessica joins Perfect Match fresh off of her appearance on Love Is Blind Season 6. She connected with Jimmy Presnell in the pods, but he ended up getting engaged to Chelsea Blackwell before their split.

Micah was engaged to Paul Peden in Season 4, and he broke off the relationship at their wedding because he didn’t want to marry her.

Izzy asked Stacy Snyder to marry him on Love Is Blind Season 5, and she rejected his proposal at the altar.

Although the Love Is Blind stars didn’t find anyone in the pods on their season, they could possibly meet their future spouse on Perfect Match.