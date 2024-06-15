Love Is Blind star Trevor Sova ruined Netflix’s reality TV (& he’s not alone)

Trevor Sova is just one of many controversial people to star in the Netflix dating universe and the casting department has finally addressed the problem. Sort of.

One of the LIB contestants that fans will always remember is Trevor Sova, and that’s not exactly a compliment.

While he was getting dumped by Chelsea Blackwell in Season 6, his ex-girlfriend publicly revealed a slew of allegations against him, accusing him of cheating and threatening to send inappropriate content to her family members.

After the allegations broke and after appearing at the Season 6 reunion where he was so visibly uncomfortable when the allegations were brought up that he asked to leave, Trevor took a long social media break and did come back temporarily before he deactivated his IG account.

His appearance on the show gave several viewers pause for concern and now the casting crew is acknowledging their mistake in choosing him and are keen on making changes. Well…kind of.

On June 14, Donna Driscoll, who works for the show’s casting department through production company Kinetic Connect, spoke with Variety. And, while she did admit that Trevor has altered how they conduct their screening process, she didn’t elaborate on what actual changes would be made.

“We give them several opportunities to tell us the truth, and we know they’re human. We’re also human … We have to trust that all of what they’re telling us is true. Will all of our eyes be a lot more open after Trevor? Absolutely,” she told the outlet.

He isn’t even the only Season 6 star to be accused of controversial things. Jeramey Lutinski’s alleged ex-girlfriend claimed that he pulled a gun out on her.

What’s interesting is that, despite the allegations, Trevor is still working with Netflix as he is one of the many contestants looking for love in Perfect Match Season 2. It’s also important to note that both shows use Kinetic for casting, so it’s not as if the crew wasn’t privy to his allegations before hiring him once more.

Speaking of Perfect Match Season 2, his co-star Bryton Constatin (who you might recognize as the villain of Squid Game: The Challenge) was just exposed by one of their fellow peers and his former on-screen partner for allegedly conducting “hate speech”.

Dominique, the contestant who called out Bryton, further threw Netflix under the bus by claiming that his alleged negative comments were simply cut out of the final product.

Needless to say, the jury is still out on if Netflix is actually going to implement a more complex vetting process for their content that takes into consideration contestants’ past actions on their own shows.

The problem with allegations like these is that, even though they haven’t been proven, nor have any of these stars been hit with lawsuits or charges, these accusations still cast a dark and uninviting cloud over the shows they appear in.

Not only does this affect their non-problematic co-stars whose big breaks have been unexpectedly tainted into a controversial situation via association, but it makes watching these shows as a viewer nearly unbearable as the allegations against them get swept under the rug.

Reality TV fans can’t wait to get their hands on new content, but if it’s dipped in real-life chaos and not the factitious drama we know and love, is it even worth it?