Love Is Blind star gets round of applause after winning amateur boxing match

Brett Brown from Season 4 of Love Is Blind just knocked out a fellow reality TV star in the boxing ring during the first round.

After appearing on the dating show, LIB contestants find themselves pursuing other interests outside of the pods.

For some, that means exploring parenthood, like Season 3 star Bartise Bowden. And for others, it means going after completely new careers, like fourth-season alum Jackie Bonds joining Playboy.

One former contestant who is also trying something new is Brett Brown. After meeting and marrying his current wife Tiffany in Season 4, he has taken it upon himself to learn how to box.

In fact, he participated in his first-ever amateur boxing match, and let’s just say, he didn’t disappoint the LIB fanbase.

The Circle star Jack Atkins

On March 24, Brett faced off against The Circle alum Jack Atkins in a match in Las Vegas. Ultimately, the Love Is Blind star came out on top, taking Jack out with a KO in the first round.

His Season 4 co-star Marshall Glaze captured the entire fight on a live stream, including the hit that ended it.

Two days after the match, Brett took to social media to thank his fanbase for their support in a heartfelt post.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section of the post to congratulate him once again for the W.

One fan wrote, “The knockout heard Across Las Vegas. Bro that was an unreal performance. Hats off to you and Jack for giving us a fight to remember.”

Even his opponent, Jack, chimed in with a comment, writing, “It was a privilege throwing down with you and I’m glad I could make it a little interesting. If we run it back I’ll actually train and we’ll see what goes down.”

It’s safe to assume that this might not be Brett’s first and only time in the ring. Maybe he and Jack will have that rematch after all. Only time will tell.

