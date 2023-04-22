Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen announces social media break after alarming Instagram live

Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind has fans concerned about his health following his recent Instagram live.

Shayne is most known for starring in Season 2 of Love Is Blind. While he did end up saying ‘I do’ at the altar, his former partner Natalie Lee did not.

He tried to find love on reality TV again and went on the first season of Perfect Match. But, his relationship with Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch also ultimately fell through.

The reality tv star has still maintained a large social media following with over half a million Instagram followers, but a recent Instagram live from Shayne now has fans concerned about his health.

Why are fans worried about Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind?

A concerned fan reshared a moment from Shayne’s most recent Instagram live on social media.

In the clip, Shayne can be seen talking very fast and barely making coherent sentences. He also is heard breathing extremely loudly.

The video has gone viral on TikTok with over 1 million views. Thousands of viewers have commented on the video and discussed his behavior.

One fan wrote, “This is so sad. I genuinely hope he gets help.”

Another fan brought up the fact that Shayne announced that his mother passed back in 2022, and that might be something he is struggling with.

The viewer wrote, “His mom recently passed. Grieving is a tricky process for some. Bless his heart.”

He seemingly responded to all of the concerns and took to Instagram to reveal that he is going to be taking a break from social media.

The reality star hasn’t discussed his behavior on the live any further as of yet.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.