Are The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson still together?

After getting engaged in Season 28 of The Bachelor, are there wedding bells still ringing for Kelsey and Joey? Here’s what we know.

When it comes to The Bachelor, there’s no telling which relationships go the distance or end soon after they begin. Despite being a dating TV show, the series doesn’t have the greatest track record for romance.

Nonetheless, the world was watching when Joey Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson in the Season 28 finale episode. Now that it has been a while since the episode was released, not to mention the fact that it was filmed a while before the season even aired, fans are wondering if Joey & Kelsey are still together after their on-screen engagement.

Instagram: _kelsey_anderson

As of April 2024, Joey and Kelsey are still engaged, though starting their relationship through The Bachelor, it hasn’t been the easiest experience for them.

In an interview with PEOPLE the couple shared that they utilized virtual counseling to get through keeping their relationship a secret from the world until the finale aired.

“Even though this time has not been the easiest — because who would want to be apart from someone when they get engaged? — I think it’s going to help us in the future.”

The counseling did seem to pay off since the two seem completely inseparable and constantly post pictures of themselves together on social media.

In fact, the two have even started thinking about expanding their family after revealing their plans to have children on fellow Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast.“

“We definitely want kids. One of the really special things — I don’t even know if it ever made it on the show — was that Kelsey always wanted to adopt. That was something that she was really big on, and she wants to probably have like 20 kids. I’d rather stay more in the three range. We already have the name of our first kid figured out, so we’re talking about this stuff,” Joey announced during the interview.

