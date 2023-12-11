Leslie’s Golden Bachelor $60,000 finale dress rumor finally gets resolved

Leslie Fhima wasn’t able to show off her designer dress to Gerry Turner on the Golden Bachelor finale, and revealed the wrong price during the breakup.

Leslie Fhima was a frontrunner on the Golden Bachelor, so fans were shocked when Gerry Turner gave his final rose to Theresa Nist instead.

Gerry broke up with Leslie during their last one-on-one date and shared that he had feelings for Theresa, even though he told Leslie he loved her in the Fantasy Suite.

Leslie never made it to the final rose ceremony and made her feelings known about missing the iconic Bachelor franchise moment, but not without mistaking the price of the dress she was supposed to wear.

Randi Rahm reveals Leslie mixed up price of the Golden Bachelor dress

In Leslie’s final speech to Gerry on the Golden Bachelor finale, she said, “The only good thing is now I don’t have to walk down to the Proposal Platform in that $60,000 dress with the diamond earrings and get on that platform and be completely embarrassed!”

However, she may have been talking about the wrong dress when it comes to how much it actually did cost.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation, stylist Cary Fetman and designer Randi Rahm confirmed that Leslie did try on a $60,000 dress, but it wasn’t the one she referred to during her breakup scene with Gerry.

“I sent Cary an array of around 15 dresses (one of the ones that ended up not being picked was $60,000),” Randi explained.

“Leslie’s dress I call one of my Grace Kelly kind of gowns. It’s a beautiful chiffon and if you get up close to it, you can see the mixing of fabrics to make textures. It’s really something beautiful.”

While Leslie may have been caught in the heat of the moment, her point was to let Gerry know that she put a lot of effort into the relationship and expected him to choose her.

Regardless of how much the dress cost, the final rose ceremony on the Bachelor franchise is a special moment.

Gerry decided to end his relationship with Leslie beforehand so she didn’t have to endure the heartbreak the next day while wearing the designer dress.