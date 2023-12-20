Josh Peck explains friend’s complicated past with Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute

Josh Peck is known for his TV and film roles, but he has an interesting connection to Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen Doute is no longer a Vanderpump Rules cast member, but her name is still brought up every now and then.

During her time on the show, she was regularly involved in everyone’s business, whether it was about their relationships or friendships.

On Vanderpump Rules, Kristen lied about cheating on Tom Sandoval with his best friend, Jax Taylor. They were watching the movie “Drive” and Tom was sleeping in the other room.

Article continues after ad

However, Kristen has been part of multiple cheating scandals throughout her dating history, according to a mutual friend she has with Drake & Josh star Josh Peck.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: kristendoute

Josh Peck reveals Kristen cheated on his friend with Sandoval

On Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, Josh explained that he met Kristen when he was 20 years old. His friend Gary dated her, and they all hung out at his apartment.

“At the time, my best friend’s older brother was like, ‘I met this girl on MySpace. She’s coming over tonight.’ We’re at his bombed out apartment in North Hollywood and this girl comes in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Josh added, “Kristen, I mean she’s still like that, but then she was a smokeshow. We were like, ‘Gary, who is this girl you met on the internet? This is not normal. It’s 2007.’ And he’s like, ‘She’s cool and she’s from Michigan.’”

Article continues after ad

However, Josh mentioned that Kristen wasn’t completely faithful to Gary. “She’s dating Gary and they break up because she cheats on Gary with Tom Sandoval. Then she cheats on Sandoval with Gary.”

Article continues after ad

When the clip from Josh’s interview was reposted on TikTok, Kristen had no hard feelings.

The podcast host made light of her past and commented, “Air my dirty laundry, Josh Peck love you & Paige so much.”

Kristen caused a lot of drama on Vanderpump Rules, but is doing well now that she’s off the show.

She’ll be starring in a Vanderpump Rules spinoff show with Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright, airing on Bravo at a later date.

Article continues after ad