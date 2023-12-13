Kristen Doute stops podcast after spilling too much Vanderpump Rules tea

Kristen Doute stopped airing new podcast episodes after she was spoken to about spilling too much Vanderpump Rules tea.

Kristen Doute was a key figure on Vanderpump Rules from Season 1 until Season 8 before she made her exit after making a false police report about castmate Faith Stowers.

Despite leaving the show, Doute is still in the ‘reality know,’ as she hosts podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters with Kristen Doute” with co-host Luke Broderick

Though she covers everything from relationships to new and old drama, Doute was recently spoken to by BravoTV executives to stay quiet about the Vanderpump Rules tea she has been spilling.

Doute has responded by stopping her podcast for the time being.

Sheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute reveals what iconic VPR scene was staged

In recent episodes of Doute’s podcast, she spoke with VPR cast member Scheana Shay. She’s covered topics about returning to the show and how watching old episodes makes her feel now.

Needless to say — her podcast is very much dedicated to VPR content.

She even revealed to listeners that the iconic moment when Tom Schwartz poured a drink on Katie Maloney’s head during Season 2 was staged.

Apparently, Schwartz and Maloney went back to SUR the next evening to refilm the entire scene, as production hadn’t gotten it on camera the first time.

In previous podcast episodes, Doute also dove into unknown details about leaked texts from Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss, how Ariana Madix found out about Sandoval cheating, and more.

However, Doute has now stopped airing new episodes of her podcast after BravoTV executives called her to say she was spilling too much behind-the-scenes tea about VPR.

It’s unknown how long Doute and her co-host Broderick will be on a hiatus. However, she is supposed to make a reality TV return to Bravo’s new VPR spin-off with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in the near future.