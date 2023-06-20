Too Hot to Handle 2 Mobile Game: How to play, reality show cast, everything we know

Netflix has announced a new mobile game for one of its hottest reality shows, Too Hot to Handle 2. Here is everything we know about the upcoming release.

Too Hot to Handle is the American-British reality television dating game show that took Netflix by storm in 2020.

Hosted by “Lana”, a virtual assistant, the show sees 10 adults attempt to form meaningful relationships after a lifetime of casual flings. The contestants are placed in a house together for four weeks and forbidden from any sexual contact, or else their prize money of $100,000 is reduced.

Following the show’s success, Netflix is releasing a second mobile game based on the popular reality TV show. Here is everything we know so far.

As of right now, Netflix has not confirmed an official release for the Too Hot to Handle 2 mobile game.

While the streaming platform hasn’t announced any specific date for the mobile game’s release, they have revealed it will be available on compatible devices later this year in 2023. We’ll be sure to update you here as soon as this changes.

Who is in the Too Hot to Handle 2 mobile game?

The Too Hot to Handle 2 mobile game will feature a completely original cast, with one special exception.

Like the first game, Too Hot to Handle 2 will follow all-new storylines with an original cast for players to get to know. Unsurprisingly, Lana will be returning to continue her role as the rule-enforcing ai. However, one familiar reality TV star will also be making an appearance.

Netflix released a new teaser for the mobile, revealing that fan-favorite Chloe Veitch will be appearing in the game as “your own in-game love guru”.

Veitch has appeared in several Netflix reality TV shows, including Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and most recently, Perfect Match. Now she is making the switch to mobile, as her animated counterpart gets ready to help players find love.

How to play Too Hot to Handle 2 mobile game

This narrative adventure will take players on a journey to find love. The game is full of steamy moments, naughty innuendos, plot twists, and plenty of romance.

Too Hot to Handle 2 will give players the opportunity to “visit paradise” and join as one of 10 contestants hoping for their chance at $200,000. While the prize money is in-game only (sorry!), players will still have to compete and remain celibate if they want any chance of winning.

Players will be able to customize their own character before playing. And just like the show, players will meet and mingle with the rest of the game’s all-new cast, attending various workshops under Lana’s watchful eye.

Here is what the game developers had to say about winning Too Hot to Handle 2: “All you have to do is follow the rules, stay true to yourself, and allow yourself to grow — no tricks! The tricky part for most people is following those rules, though. But even if you fail, she might be kind enough to give you a second chance.”

Players will need a Netflix subscription to download the game. Compatible devices include:

Android phone or tablet running Android 8.0 or later

iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later

That’s everything we know about the game so far, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated here as more information is released. Want more reality TV? Be sure to check out all the latest news on our page here.