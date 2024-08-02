How to watch The Boyfriend reunion on Netflix – are there English subtitles?

Yes, the nine hottest boys on TV this summer are back for one last hurrah. But what went down after filming? Here’s all the info you need for how to watch The Boyfriend reunion.

Nobody saw it coming, but new Netflix dating series The Boyfriend has become the most binge worthy TV show on the platform.

Over the course of 10 episodes, nine boys lived in a picturesque villa for a summer with one shared goal – find a boyfriend before they leave. Oh, and learn how to operate a coffee truck to pass the time.

Now, the new TV show only has one episode left. After fans demanded more, a reunion is coming, and we’ll find out what’s happened to the cast and their crushes since filming wrapped up. But when is it on? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Boyfriend reunion.

Watch the reunion

The Boyfriend reunion will be livestreamed on both X and Youtube on August 3, 2024, at 8pm JST, which is 7am ET/ 4am PST.

For UK viewers, this works out at 12pm BST the same day, and 1pm CET for European fans.

All nine members of the original The Boyfriend cast – Alan, Dai, Gensei, Ikuo, Kazuto, Ryota, Shun, Taehon, and Yusaku – will be in attendance.

MEGUMI, Chiaki Horan, Thelma Aoyama, Dorian Lollobrigida, and Yoshimi Tokui will also appear throughout the show.

You might think this is a bit surprising given all ten episodes of the original series went straight to Netflix. Still, we’ve got an answer for why the reunion isn’t immediately arriving on the streaming service.

How to get subtitles

Don’t panic – if you need English subtitles for The Boyfriend reunion, you can get them… but there’s a small catch. They won’t be available on the initial livestream, but they will be an option when it’s added to Netflix later on.

Netflix

The official line from Netflix is “Panel and full cast reunion. Will be available for replay, with English subtitles added later. No English subtitles during the stream, though live chat audience may offer some translations.”

Fans wanting to submit questions for the reunion prior to the livestream via X/Twitter will have difficulty. Questions need to be submitted in Japanese with the hashtag #ボーイフレンドナイト. Unless you’re a wizard with Google Translate, you might need to sit this one out.

There’s currently no confirmed timeframe for when the reunion will be uploaded to Netflix. But, judging by other reality TV dating shows and live events Netflix has hosted, it’ll most likely be within 24-hours.

The first 10 episodes of The Boyfriend are available on Netflix now.