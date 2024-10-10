What is Deceitful Love about? New steamy Netflix series explained

Are you already fed up with darker days and frost clouding your windows? Netflix’s Deceitful Love is your perfect chance for a getaway, and you don’t even need to leave your couch.

Do you know what’s an underrated trait of some of the best, binge-worthy TV shows out there? They take you away, whether it’s The White Lotus, Lost, or even that episode of The Sopranos where Tony and co. fly to Italy.

With winter snipping autumn leaves from the trees, and the sun starting to dip closer to the horizon in the late afternoon, it’s common to feel a bit glum; hence why people struggle with seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

If you can’t afford a spur-of-the-moment vacation to somewhere sunny, you’ll need to live out your holiday dreams vicariously on Netflix – and that’s where Deceitful Love comes in.

What is Deceitful Love about?

Deceitful Love follows Gabriela, who finds herself entangled in an unexpected relationship with Elia, whose throbbing obsession raises questions about his motives.

The official synopsis reads: “Gabriella is the owner of a luxury hotel on the Amalfi Coast, an elegant woman, proud of being sixty years old, aware of her role.

“Her three children are grown-ups now and life doesn’t seem to reserve many surprises for her anymore, until she meets Elia, a charming, energic, free guy, the same age as her eldest son, who exerts an irresistible but also ambiguous and frightening fascination on her.

“Despite the age difference, Gabriella rediscovers herself as a woman, a lover… and for Elia she will be ready to put everything on the line, even her relationship with her children and their inheritance.”

If it sounds a little bit familiar, that’s because it’s a remake of Gold Digger, a BBC series released in 2019.

Who’s in the Deceitful Love cast?

Monica Guerritore plays Gabriella, while Deceitful Love’s most recognizable face is Giacomo Gianniotti, best known for his role as Dr Andrew Luca in Grey’s Anatomy. He portrays Elia, Gabriela’s lover.

The cast also includes:

Emanuel Caserio as Stefano, Gabriella’s son

Denise Capezza as Marina, Elia’s ex-girlfriend

Dharma Mangia Woods as Giulia, Gabriella’s daughter

Francesco Del Gaudio as Nico, Gabriella’s son

Geppy Gleijeses as Mario, Gabriella’s ex-husband

Guerritore dates back to 1973, though you may know her for her performances in erotic films like The Dark Side of Love and Evil Senses.

Is Deceitful Love worth watching?

Deceitful Love may not have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but the consensus is clear: it’s not great, but it’s a “guilty pleasure” with plenty of drama and sex.

For example, Decider noted that it “has lots of sex, lots of foreboding music, and lots of overdramatic performances. Is it good drama? Not really.”

Radio Times was more positive, calling it a “well-timed guilty pleasure which once again proves the May-December romance can be just as titillating when the roles are reversed.”

LeisureByte gave it a negative write-up, branding Deceitful Love a “soapy, dramatic mess. Although it starts off with a thrilling vibe and a ton of sexual energy, it all quickly fizzles out in the end, leaving us searching for a ton of questions that remain unanswered.”

If you don’t fancy taking a chance on Deceitful Love, check out our list of other TV shows streaming this month and our rundown of every horror movie coming to streaming in October.