RHOBH fans rejoice after Annemarie announces departure from show

Annemarie Wiley announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and fans celebrated her exit.

Annemarie Wiley was a new cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, but she wasn’t exactly a fan-favorite.

The nurse anesthetist was slammed by the cast for lying about her profession and focusing on Sutton Stracke’s esophagus disorder.

Since Annemarie joined later in the season and didn’t have much screen time on the show, fans weren’t able to get to know her because cameras decided not to dig deeper into her story.

Bravo

RHOBH fans call Annemarie a “one-season wonder”

On Instagram, Annemarie announced that she wouldn’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 14.

Article continues after ad

“To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support. I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

“As an athlete, challenges only make you stronger and more determined to prosper! I’m excited for the new opportunities ahead that celebrate positivity, truth, authenticity, and the values I truly align with. Until we meet again! Thank you! Annemarie.”

RHOBH viewers shared their excitement about Annemarie’s departure from the show on the Instagram fan account, ‘Queens of Bravo.’

Article continues after ad

“Duh! The fans did not like her. We already knew she would be a one-season wonder,” one fan wrote.

“That’s a long ‘I was fired’ post which further confirms they made the right decision,” another fan chimed in.

“Why is she avoiding the fact that the allegations against her husband are the reason her storylines got cut?” a third fan agreed.

Although fans weren’t shocked about Annemarie’s RHOBH exit, some felt it was unfair that she didn’t get to film enough of her life on the show.

Article continues after ad

Viewers believe that Annemarie stepping away from RHOBH might be good for her because the other housewives always accused her of starting drama.