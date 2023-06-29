When does Below Deck Down Under Season 2 air: Episode 1 start time

Below Deck Down Under is officially back and we have all the details on when to expect episode 1 of season 2.

Below Deck is coming back to set sail in Australia, returning with a second season and more insight into the world of yachting.

Fan-favorites Captain James Chambers and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott are both set to return, with some new recruits joining the crew.

So, with Below Deck Down Under season 2 about to arrive, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop.

BRAVO Aesha Scott and Captain James Chambers will be returning for season 2 of Down Under

Unlike the first season of Below Deck Down Under — which made its debut on Peacock — Season 2 will be airing on Bravo on July 17.

After each episode’s release on Bravo, they will be available on Peacock the day after. Two new episodes will continue to air back-to-back each week starting July 24.

In terms of what time episode 1 will be available to watch, that depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown for each timezone so you know when to dive in on the drama:

5 pm PDT

9 pm EDT

1 am London, UK

2 am Central European Summer Time

5:30 pm India Standard Time

10 am Sydney Australia

12 pm New Zealand

For information on how to stream Below Deck Down Under season 2, click here.