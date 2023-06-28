What happened to the Below Deck Down Under season 1 reunion?

While Below Deck Down Under was a hit with fans, many were disappointed that they didn’t have the chance to catch up with the crew at a reunion. Here is everything we know about what happened and why.

Below Deck reunions are a popular fan-favorite. Giving viewers the chance to see what the crew has been up to in the months after filming, reunions discuss all the drama and potentially unfinished storylines.

Therefore, it’s no wonder that many fans were looking forward to the reunion of Below Deck’s spin-off Down Under. But there was no promo following the season’s finale and season 2 is about to air on July 17.

It is now known that Season 1 has left viewers hanging, with no big conclusion to Down Under’s first season. Here is what we think happened.

Instagram: belowdeckdownunder Chef Ryan McKeown was fired in Down Under for his sub-par food and bad attitude.

While most shows within the Below Deck franchise premiere on Bravo, Down Under is technically a Peacock original.

The Aussie spin-off aired first on Peacock, before transitioning to Bravo. While Peacock shows have received reunions in the past, this seems to be the only logical explanation as to why Down Under missed out.

Luckily for fans, some of Down Under’s cast decided to host their own get-together on Instagram Live.

Chief Steward Aesha Scott, second Stew Tumi Mhlongo, and deckhand Brittani Burton got together on the platform shortly after the season’s finale in June 2022.

Newcomer Mhlongo was a fan-favorite of the season. Viewers were also impressed with how Aesha Scott stepped up into her new role, after being a Stew on Below Deck Mediterranean.

“Welcome to the Below Deck Down Under reunion,” Burton announced to the Instagram Live audience.

The three discussed their experiences on the super yacht, costars, and future plans.

For more all the latest Below Deck news, be sure to check out our page here.