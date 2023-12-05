How to stream Southern Hospitality: US, UK & more

Bravo’s Southern Hospitality is coming back for a Season 2. Here are all of the details on when you can watch.

After nearly a year since the premiere season aired, Season 2 of Southern Hospitality is finally on its way.

The first spin-off to come from Southern Charm, cast member Leva Bonaparte is taking her fanbase behind the scenes of her restaurants and their staff. Basically, it’s Vanderpump Rules with southern accents and no Tom Sandoval.

Article continues after ad

With drama and romance coming up, the second season is not going to be one to miss. That being said, here is how you can watch it as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Bravo

Where to watch Bravo’s Southern Hospitality Season 2?

Season 2 of Southern Hospitality, which premieres on December 7, will be available to stream on Peacock. As long as you have a subscription to the streaming service, you will be able to watch each episode the day after they initially premiere on Bravo.

But, if you don’t have access to Peacock in your area, don’t worry: there are a few workarounds to getting to watch the binge-worthy show. One that we definitely recommend is that you use a VPN, specifically Express VPN.

Article continues after ad

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Article continues after ad

Here are all of the steps to start watching Southern Hospitality Season 2:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Peacock.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other reality TV shows, including Love Island UK and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

To stay updated on Southern Hospitality, make sure to check our page here.