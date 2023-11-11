Southern Hospitality Season 2: Everything we know

Here is everything you need to know about Southern Hospitality Season 2, including when it’s coming to your TV.

You’ve heard of the reality TV shows Summer House and Southern Charm, but do you know about Summer Hospitality?

One of the newer Bravo shows, the series follows Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte as she gives fans a glimpse into her life as a restauranteur.

Similar to the Vanderpump Rules format, not only does the show spotlight Leva but it also allows viewers to get to know her entertaining staff members at her restaurant.

Based on the major success from its premiere season, it is coming back around for a Season 2. Here are all of the details about it.

Southern Hospitality Season 2: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for the season was released on November 4, Day 2 of BravoCon 2023. And judging by this video, Season 2 might be even better than the first.

Mainly, it revealed that Maddi and Trevor are going through yet another cheating scandal, with Trever once again being the person who allegedly stepped out of their relationship.

Who is in the cast of Southern Hospitality Season 2?

This season features all of the same cast from Season 1, in addition to a brand new member. Will he fit in with the rest or cause problems within the team? We shall soon see.

Leva Bonaparte

TJ Dinch

Joe Bradley

Maddi Reese

Emmy Sharrett

Oisin O’Neil

Lucía Peña

Grace Lilly

Mia Alario

Will Kulp

Bradley Carter

The second season is set to premiere on December 7. Make sure to stream Season 1 on Peacock to get all caught up by the time it arrives.

