House of Villains host Joel McHale reveals dream Season 2 cast

From Flavor Flav to Richard Hatch, Joel McHale has some high expectations for House of Villains Season 2.

Comedian Joel McHale arguably has one of the most challenging jobs in reality TV.

He is tasked with hosting the premiere season of House of Villains, a show dedicated to some of the messiest celebrities that have ever been on screen.



The Season 1 cast includes everyone from Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor to Flavor of Love star Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard.

Even though only a few episodes have been released so far, fans are already sharing their ideas of who they would love to see in Season 2. And Joel is joining in on the fun.

What did House of Villains’ Joel say about Season 2?

On December 6, Joel spoke with TV Insider and was asked which reality TV stars he would like to see in the House of Villians house next season. And at first, he had a pretty unique suggestion.

“I have an idea, and it is probably pretty bad. Have all these same people come back and compete again. Maybe add a couple of people. Bring the people to play again for a second season,” he explained to the outlet.

Then, the actor got creative and named a few people that would make for a great Season 2 lineup.

He said, “It might be a terrible idea and may be good or bad. But other than that maybe Richard Hatch. Maybe one of the doctors from Dr. 90210 way back when. I’d like to get Flavor Flav on the show. He put a lot of money in my pocket and made Soup a lot easier with Flavor of Love and Strange Love. If he is still around, I’d like to get Puck from that first Real World.”

As of now, the show has not been renewed for a second season.

As of now, the show has not been renewed for a second season.