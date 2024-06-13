House of the Dragon fans upset ‘insane chemistry’ won’t feature in Season 2

With House of the Dragon Season 2 only days away, some fans are upset that one pair’s “insane chemistry” won’t be seen in the actual show.

Let’s face it — it’s all going to kick off in House of the Dragon Season 2. The internet has been plagued with leaks true and false, and the cast have been weighing in on what could be leaks of their own.

Now that the press tour is drawing to a close, House of the Dragon viewers have picked up on “insane” chemistry between Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon) and Phia Saban (Helaena), and are gutted that it isn’t the same in the show.

Article continues after ad

“God, it’s too bad they won’t have THIS chemistry in the show,” one fan posted on Reddit, commenting on a clip of the pair playing a game of this or that.

A second agreed, “Tom gets on with literally everyone. I absolutely adore him and Phia is so ADORABLE,” while a third weighed in, “He seems like such a sweetheart. I’ve seen clips of him also being very friendly with the staff working behind the scenes at the HOTD events. An all-around nice person. (Also love Phia, she’s so cute).”

Article continues after ad

However, fans are right — it’s incredibly unlikely that Aegon and Helaena would ever see each other in a similar way, thanks to both the original books and what we’ve seen in House of the Dragon Season 1.

Article continues after ad

The source material only goes so far as to allude that the duo have “great affection” for each other, with their marriage one of duty and convenience rather than love and passion. Preventing civil war is at the top of the agenda, not feelings.

By the end of Season 1, Alicent protects Aegon and is spared by Rhaenys, alongside the rest of his family. Helaena was last seen being escorted to safety by Christon Cole — who is set to have a more surprising role during the Blood and Cheese havoc.

Even so, it’s thought that Aegon’s role is getting “meatier” in upcoming episodes, with fans hoping that this translates to exploring his relationship with Helaena in more depth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Couldn’t agree more. I also just want Phia Saban to have more screen time before B&C and I hope Season 2 will be Tom Glynn-Carney’s time to shine,” another fan mused.

“Three or four episodes in and they’re both going to be vegetables for the foreseeable future,” one fan grimaced.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on June 16. Make sure you check out our breakdown of the Targaryen kings and the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction online. You can also find other new TV shows streaming this month.