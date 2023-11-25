Who is the host of House of Villains Season 1? Meet comedian Joel McHale

Season 1 of the entertaining show House of Villains isn’t Joel McHale’s reality TV show debut by a long shot.

House of Villains spotlights a dynamic group of controversial reality TV stars as they compete for the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain, as well as a $200,000 cash prize.

The cast, which for the premiere season includes Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor and The Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios, is known for unapologetically stirring up drama.

However, when it comes to the host of the series, he is pretty unproblematic.

Who is Joel McHale from House of Villains Season 1?

The host of House of Villains Season 1 is none other than comedian and actor Joel McHale.

He is mostly known for his role as Jeff Winger in the popular comedy series Community, which is now getting a reboot film.

Joel has also dabbled in both Marvel and DC after starring in Spider Man 2 with Tobey Maguire and the CW’s Supergirl.

While he is known for acting in movies and scripted TV shows, he has started to take control of the reality TV world one entertaining series at a time.

Not only is he one of the judges on Crime Scene Kitchen but Joel has frequently been a part of the judges panel for The Masked Singer, his latest appearance on the show being Season 9.

“I think reality programming has gotten way slicker or way more cynical. They kind of steer into, like, ‘Oh, well, this is gonna be a crazy show,’ and then everything is crazy. And yeah, it’s entertaining. It’s a car wreck, but it’s entertaining,” he told Collider.

