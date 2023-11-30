Golden Bachelor’s ex-girlfriend exposes the real Gerry Turner

An ex-girlfriend of the Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner exposed him for being tumultuous during their relationship.

Gerry Turner, 72, is the first official Golden Bachelor. Though he met 22 women in the beginning, only one will be named the winner tonight.

However, before becoming the Golden Bachelor, Turner’s wife died, therefore making him both single and eligible.

And though he claimed he hadn’t been in a relationship since his wife’s passing, an ex-girlfriend of Turner’s has come forward to expose him for his lies and disrespect.

Article continues after ad

Ex-girlfriend claims Golden Bachelor snubbed her for weight

A woman referring to herself as “Carolyn” — for purposes of anonymity — told the Hollywood Reporter that Turner lied about being single since his wife’s passing six years ago.

Article continues after ad

Though he said he hadn’t been kissed since her passing, Carolyn alleges that she and Turner were in an intimate relationship for three years. Not only that, but they began dating just one month after Turner’s wife died.

Carolyn, who met Turner at their workplace, also mentioned that he would use the same pickup lines on the women at their job as he has while on the show.

Article continues after ad

But that’s not all — Turner allegedly had a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ personality, as he showed a different side of himself after he and Carolyn, who is 14 years younger than him, moved in together.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

She claims that he randomly demanded she pay $850 a month while living together. Turner additionally asked that she pay half of the bill towards every meal together, except on special occasions.

However, Carolyn says that she would pay Turner before they left for their dinner dates so that he would look like a “big man” when paying the whole tab at the restaurant.

Article continues after ad

Turner also picked apart Carolyn’s physical appearance after she gained 10 pounds. Though the two were about to leave for Turner’s high school reunion, she claims that Turner told her, “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that.”

Article continues after ad

The two then broke off their relationship. But not before Turner kicked Carolyn out of their home after she had foot surgery from falling while packing her belongings.

Though the news about Turner’s ex just came out, there are still two women waiting to hear who will win his heart on the Golden Bachelor.

Article continues after ad

To watch who wins, tune into ABC tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.