Dubai Bling Season 1: Everything we know so far

The Netflix original reality series Dubai Bling Season 2 will air on December 13. Here are all the details you need to know about the show before jumping in.

Netflix has been giving us some amazing original reality TV content this year. We had few new seasons of Selling Sunset, on top of the viral Squid Game adaptation Squid Game: The Challenge. The year has still not ended, so Netflix is giving us yet another treat with Dubai Bling Season 2!

Dubai Bling first premiered in October of 2022, and the first season of the show was an instant hit with viewers. The show was in the global top 10 for non-English-language series and remained trending in the top 10 rankings of 47 countries.

If you’re wondering where to watch Dubai Bling Season 2 then look no further – we’ve got everything you need to know so far about the show.

What is Dubai Bling about?

This reality series is being called the new competitor to The Real Housewives because it follows a similar concept to Bravo’s most popular franchise. Dubai Bling revolves around the personal lives of members of high society in Dubai.

The show is refreshing to watch as it captures Middle Eastern and Asian-American culture combined in a tasteful way. During Season 1 there were 10 cast members on the show. Some of the big names included model and former TV presenter Loujain Adada and TV host Lojain Omran, as well as radio host Kris Fade and his wife. Zeina Khoury, CEO of Highmark Real Estate, also joined the show, along with fashion queen Safa Siddiqui.

However, in Season 2 we are getting to see some new names on the screen. We have the businesswoman Mona Kattan, the CEO of Kayali Perfumes and co-founder of Huda Beauty, joining Season 2. Many viewers would be curious to find out what goes on behind closed doors of these beauty empire sisters, Mona and Alya Kattan.

Viewers can expect lavish parties, personal jet rides, fabulous fashion, and juicy gossip and drama.

Currently, only one season of the show is available to stream on Netflix, and the next season is scheduled to air on December 13.