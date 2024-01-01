Who is Fahad Siddiqui? Meet the Dubai Bling season 2 star

Fahad is one of the new stars of Dubai Bling, and instantly made an impression on viewers with his flash lifestyle. Here is everything you need to know about Fahad Siddiqui.

Dubai Bling Season 2 aired in December of 2023, and the show made viewers curious about the lives of the reality stars on their screens.

The Netflix show is finally getting some momentum in popularity. In Season 2 it served us with juicy drama, lavish parties, and expensive plane rides, all in a unique Middle Eastern setting.

The show follows a similar concept to The Real Housewives franchise and centers the high society within Asian-American families. The show had a mostly positive response except some viewers complained about the show’s repetitive party culture.

Who is Dubai Bling star Fahad Siddiqui?

The show had eleven cast members, and among these were the billionaire couple Safa and Fahad Siddiqui. The businessman joined Dubai Bling with his wife, however, surprisingly ended up stealing a lot of screen time.

Fahad was seen flexing his luxury cars and other possessions on Dubai Bling Season 2. For many viewers, it is a lifestyle to be envious of, so they wanted to know more about the Siddqui couple off-screen.

Fahad grew up in Mumbai, where he spent most of his childhood and completed his higher education in Business. Later he set up his business in Dubai and became the managing director of Indo Rise General Trading LLC. He is also the executive director of the Siddiqui Group of Companies, which he inherited through his family.

Fahad married Iraqi-British fashion queen, Safa, in 2019. Safa mostly focuses on her fashion business through endorsements and brand promotions on her social media. She also held her first fashion show on Dubai Bling.

The couple has an approximate net worth of more than $5 million.

The two seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix. To stay updated on Dubai Bling and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.